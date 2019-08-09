VA awards contract for Region 4 of Community Care Network

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a contract Aug. 6 to TriWest Healthcare Alliance to serve as Third Party Administrator in managing Region 4 of VA’s new Community Care Network.

The Community Care Network is the department’s direct link with community providers that will ensure VA provides the right care at the right time to Veterans.

Region 4 includes VA medical centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



“This contract award reflects our ongoing commitment to increasing veterans’ access to care,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “As part of VA’s modernization efforts, we designed the new network based on feedback from veterans and other stakeholders, along with lessons learned from the Veterans Choice Program. We are confident that CCN will greatly improve customer service for veterans and timeliness of payments to community providers.”

CCN will be the standard contract vehicle that allows VA to provide access to care for veterans from community health care providers using industry-standard approaches and guidelines. Until CCN is fully-implemented nationwide, TriWest Healthcare Alliance will continue to support veteran community care through its community provider network.

Regions 1, 2 and 3 of VA’s new Community Care Network were previously awarded Dec. 28, 2018 to OPTUM Public Sector Solutions, Inc. Contract award for Regions 5 and 6 are expected by end of calendar year 2019.

For more information visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/providers/Community_Care_Network.asp.