The next Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 21.

This month’s presentation, which begins at 11 a.m., is from David Mackay, Virgin Galactic chief pilot, and his subject is “110 Years of Flying Machines – From a Bleriot to a ballistic space flight … with a few others in between.”

Mackay, originally from Helmsdale, Scotland, has been the chief test pilot at Virgin Galactic since 2011, and was onboard SpaceShipTwo as it made the ascent into space on its fifth test flight. He is first native-born Scot to go into space.

Mackay has more than 40 years’ experience as a pilot; first learning to fly while studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Glasgow in 1977. He has more than 14,000 pilot hours in more than 140 aircraft types. He also spent 16 years as a pilot in the Royal Air Force, eventually becoming the commander officer of the Fast Jet Test Flight in 1992. Following retirement from the RAF, he spent time as a captain with Virgin Atlantic, flying the Boeing 747 and Airbus A340.

Seating for the presentation is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to www.mojavemuseum.org.

Additionally, local area pilots will display their one-of-a-kind and historic aircraft.

For safety reasons, no animals (other than service animals) are allowed on the flightline. The flightline is also a non-smoking area.



