AV Mall marks anniversary of 9/11 attacks

To mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, the Antelope Valley Mall hosted a remembrance ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

The event was sponsored by the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, U.S Forest Service and California State Prison, Los Angeles County.

Among the over 200 people in attendance were several local representatives from Palmdale and Lancaster include Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, Chuck Bostwick, Assistant Field Deputy for Kathryn Barger. In addition, representatives from the various first responders groups were also in attendance.

During the ceremony there was recognition of the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes including Sergeant Steve Owen, Deputy Pierre Bain and Deputy Stephen Sorensen. The Palmdale High School Chamber Singers sang the National Anthem.

The announcement of the time of attacks were signaled with a bell rung by a member of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department. The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Chaplain Firefighter Paramedic Doug Campbell.



















