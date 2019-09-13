AV Mall marks anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The community queens stand with members of the multi-agency color guard as well as members of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department in front of the Fallen Heroes Memorial during the September 11 Remembrance ceremony at the Antelope Valley Mall. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

To mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, the Antelope Valley Mall hosted a remembrance ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

The event was sponsored by the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, U.S Forest Service and California State Prison, Los Angeles County.

Among the over 200 people in attendance were several local representatives from Palmdale and Lancaster include Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, Chuck Bostwick, Assistant Field Deputy for Kathryn Barger. In addition, representatives from the various first responders groups were also in attendance.

A representative from County of Los Angeles Fire Department rings a bell to announce the time of the attacks on during the September 11 Remembrance ceremony at the Antelope Valley Mall. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

During the ceremony there was recognition of the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes including Sergeant Steve Owen, Deputy Pierre Bain and Deputy Stephen Sorensen. The Palmdale High School Chamber Singers sang the National Anthem.

The announcement of the time of attacks were signaled with a bell rung by a member of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department. The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Chaplain Firefighter Paramedic Doug Campbell.
 

Flowers were placed at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall in remembrance of September 11. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
Los Angeles County Fire Station 24 raises the American flag at the Antelope Valley Mall during the September 11 remembrance ceremony. (Photograph by Adrienne King
)

 
Representatives from the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, U.S Forest Service and California State Prison, Los Angeles County gather in front of the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall during the September 11 remembrance ceremony. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
Representatives of various public safety agencies stand in salute during the national anthem in front of the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Antelope Valley Mall at the September 11 remembrance ceremony. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
A member of the Honor Guard plays Taps. (Photograph by Adrienne King)

