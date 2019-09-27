News Briefs – September 27, 2019

Two fired SEAL leaders say Navy making them scapegoats

Two senior leaders of a Navy SEAL team who were fired in a highly unusual move say they are being made scapegoats amid a series of allegations that have put pressure on the maritime branch to bring the elite commandos in line.

SEAL Team Seven’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Edward Mason, and the top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler, filed a complaint Sept. 24 with the Department of Defense inspector general to demand the independent agency conduct an investigation into the firings.

The Navy says their leadership failures led to a breakdown of order and discipline within two units, including one in Iraq that was sent home early after a member was accused of sexual assault. AP



U.S. attack helicopter damaged in accident in Germany

The U.S. military says it is investigating an accident involving an Apache attack helicopter in southern Germany that resulted in damage to the aircraft but no injuries.

The Apache AH-64D from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade hit power lines during a routine training flight outside the village of Linden, north of Frankfurt, on the evening of Sept. 24.

Brigade commander Col. John Broam told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that the helicopter “had to land quickly and unexpectedly” and that neither of the two people on board were hurt.

U.S. Army and German authorities are investigating the accident but the military said it was too early to assess the damage.

A photo in German media appeared to show the front windows of the helicopter smashed, and part of the front cowling torn away. AP



Japanese rocket blasts off with batteries for space station

A Japanese supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station Sept. 24, two weeks after a launch pad fire halted the first countdown.

Japanese officials traced the fire to static electricity and oxygen propellant, and corrected the problem.

The 4-ton shipment should arrive at the space station Saturday. Spacewalking astronauts will install the six new lithium-ion batteries later this year, replacing old-style batteries. The cargo ship is named Kounotori, Japanese for white stork.

The Japanese Space Agency is one of several organizations making periodic station deliveries. Russia sends up supplies, as do SpaceX and Northrop Grumman on NASA’s behalf. AP