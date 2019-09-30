AFCENT hosts WEPTAC

U.S. Air Forces Central Command held their fall Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC) Sept. 23-27, 2019, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

Tactical Experts Agree

Tactical experts from across the region discussed current issues and provided solutions for challenges facing the U.S. Air Force, joint services, and coalition partners.

“The WEPTAC is a series of working groups that are providing tactical improvement proposals,” said Tech. Sgt. Brian Nawrocki, AFCENT joint tactical attack controller weapons officer. “TIPs are suggestions from the tactical and operations communities on how to improve employment of combat air capability. Once the TIPs are consolidated, they are formatted into questions that the working groups brainstorm over for the week.”

WEPTAC allows the group to work toward improved processes in a consolidated setting.

“The attendees are invited several months in advance and are subject matter experts from across the region,” Nawrocki said. “For example, if we want to improve how we are conducting close air support, the WEPTAC organizers will invite the aircrew who fly the missions, as well as tactical air control party personnel, to participate in the conference.”

As a result, once the working group chairs present their recommendations, senior leaders can use the work they did during the conference to make better-informed decisions on enhancing equipment and policies to facilitate improved conditions for the warfighter to operate and win across all domains.

“Our focus is on security and stability in the Arabian Gulf, supporting our partners in the region, and expanding our operational depth to protect U.S. interests,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella, AFCENT commander. “This conference gathers experts from around the theater to develop and enhance tactics, techniques, and procedures that advance combat capability. Constantly refining the way we execute airpower makes us the most capable Air Component in the world.”