Headlines – October 4, 2019

News

U.S. reopens embassy in Somalia nearly 3 decades after fleeing-

The United States says it has reopened its embassy in Somalia nearly three decades after the country collapsed into civil war and the U.S. military airlifted the ambassador to safety.



North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded-

North Korea says its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.





Business

Bell unshrouds Invictus, its answer for the U.S. Army’s future attack recon aircraft-

Bell has pulled the shroud off its Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft design for the Army after keeping it under wraps as a competition for a chance to build prototypes heats up.



Latvia relaunches ground vehicle competition following industry complaints-

In recent years, the Baltic nation of Latvia has gone on a modernization spending spree, putting down cash for new Black Hawk helicopters, self-propelled howitzers, reconnaissance vehicles and anti-tank weapons.





Defense

LCS fires ship-killing missile during ex-frigate Ford’s SINKEX-

It might take a village to raise a child but it took a Naval Strike Missile fired from a littoral combat ship and a barrage of rockets and bombs from three maritime patrol squadrons, Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses and two of Singapore’s warships to send the ex-frigate Ford more than a thousand fathoms deep.



Navy starts second round of Ghost Fleet Overload USV tests-

Having finished a first round of testing that included turning existing commercial vessels into unmanned vessels, the Navy will now look to integrate command-and-control and other systems.



Air Force test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg-

The U.S. Air Force has tested an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile with a launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.





Veterans

Justice officials team up with VA to crack down on medical crimes-

In the wake of a series of high-profile criminal medical cases at Veterans Affairs facilities, Department of Justice officials are teaming up with VA’s Inspector General to form a new health care task force aimed at better identifying and deterring the illegal activities.