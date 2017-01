American Indian Expo

The 2017 American Indian Exposition is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 through Feb. 12 at the Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown Ballroom, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. Eighty tribal nations will feature American Indian art and artists, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, go to usaindianinfo.com.