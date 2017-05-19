Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Veterans

May 19, 2017
 

Tucson VA hosts seventh annual Homeless Veterans’ Summit

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System [Tucson, Ariz.,] homeless Veteran outreach program will be hosting its Seventh Annual Homeless Veterans’ summit in the R.E. Lindley Auditorium, Bldg. 4 at the main Tucson VA campus 9:30-11 a.m., May 22.

The VA is committed to ending veteran homelessness. No one who has served our country should ever go without a safe, stable place to call home. The entire department has put its energy and resources into ending veteran homelessness. The VA’s programs provide individualized, comprehensive care to veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. 

The Tucson VA works along with the City of Tucson Mayor’s office, Housing and Urban Development, and local homeless outreach agencies to identify homeless veterans in the community and direct eligible homeless veterans toward VA and local community resources to help them get off the streets. The Tucson VA is committed to providing eligible homeless veterans with quality healthcare and services.

The Tucson VA’s Homeless Summit is a collaborative event and community partners’ committed to ending veteran homelessness are strongly encouraged to attend.



 

Air Force
First term airmen courses receive curriculum overhaul

Air Force photograph by Melissa Peterson Staff Sgt. Mitchell Gorham, the First Term Airmen Course team lead at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, participates a Career Assistance Advisor training course, November 30, 2016,...
 
Space
Senior leaders discuss US space posture

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, center, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, to her right, testify before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces M...
 
Commentary

New beginnings

For many of us, the month of May contains the day we have long awaited — graduation. This important milestone could be a personal achievement or we could be celebrating with a family member or loved one.  Though graduation seems like the end, it is actually a new beginning. For a kindergartener, it is the beginning...
 
