Tucson VA hosts seventh annual Homeless Veterans’ Summit

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System [Tucson, Ariz.,] homeless Veteran outreach program will be hosting its Seventh Annual Homeless Veterans’ summit in the R.E. Lindley Auditorium, Bldg. 4 at the main Tucson VA campus 9:30-11 a.m., May 22.

The VA is committed to ending veteran homelessness. No one who has served our country should ever go without a safe, stable place to call home. The entire department has put its energy and resources into ending veteran homelessness. The VA’s programs provide individualized, comprehensive care to veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Tucson VA works along with the City of Tucson Mayor’s office, Housing and Urban Development, and local homeless outreach agencies to identify homeless veterans in the community and direct eligible homeless veterans toward VA and local community resources to help them get off the streets. The Tucson VA is committed to providing eligible homeless veterans with quality healthcare and services.

The Tucson VA’s Homeless Summit is a collaborative event and community partners’ committed to ending veteran homelessness are strongly encouraged to attend.