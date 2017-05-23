Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

May 23, 2017
 

Former 12th Air Force/CCC Article 32 hearing scheduled

JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, Va. — An Article 32 hearing has been scheduled for Chief Master Sgt. Jose A. Barraza, previously assigned as the 12th Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant, on May 23, 2017, at Davis Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., as the result of charges stemming from an investigation conducted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Barraza is charged with one specification for willfully disobeying an order, seven specifications for dereliction of duty, two specifications for making false official statements, two specifications of indecent recording and five specifications for obstruction of justice in violation of UCMJ Articles 90, 92, 107, 120c and 134 respectively.

The 355th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Scott C. Campbell, preferred these specifications on March 30 and May 18, 2017.

An Article 32 hearing is mandated by the UCMJ before charges against a military member can be referred to a general court-martial.  The purpose of the Article 32 preliminary hearing is to examine those issues necessary to determine whether there is probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and whether the accused committed it.



 

