First sergeants give back to D-M community

The First Sergeant Council at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., held a random acts of kindness event at the Exchange and gas station here, July 13.

The lunch time event had first sergeants distributing $10 gift cards to Airmen and their family members.

“We promote the health, morale and welfare of people,” said Master Sgt. Khadijah Peterson-Carvalho, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant. “You never know what an Airman has going on; this $10 could probably save them for the day.”

The event highlighted how first sergeants play an active role in the base populace and how they support D-M Airmen and its community on a daily basis.

“I became a first sergeant because I like helping people,” Peterson-Carvalho said. “I’ve been in situations where Airmen aren’t really listened to and don’t have a voice, and sometimes they need someone to advocate on their behalf.”

Those who received gift cards were chosen at random and had no idea the event was going on.

“One of the first sergeants came up to me and tapped my shoulder,” said Airman 1st Class Lindsey Weese, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management specialist. “I turned around and she gave me a gift card to pay for my lunch.”

While the events are held randomly, the next one will occur next quarter.

