Honor guardsmen maintain sacred tradition

Staff Sgt. Patrick Compton, honor guard flight chief, leads a presentation of colors practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. During the presentation of colors, all flags dip except the U.S. flag when the national anthem is played.



Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen practice a six-man flag fold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.



Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen stand at parade rest while practicing open ranks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. The honor guard is responsible for performing military honors for deceased Air Force veterans and retirees.



Airman 1st Class Jose Cordova, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsman, holds his training rifle at port arms during a presentation of colors practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. Honor guardsmen hold rifles during ceremonies in order to protect the National and Air Force Colors.



U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen practice a presentation of the colors at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. The honor guardsmen were practicing prior to a squadron change of command ceremony.



Staff Sgt. Jarred McCormick, honor guard flight sergeant, inspects Airman 1st Class Jocelynn Trent during open ranks practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. The base honor guard conducts open ranks practices in order to ensure their members’ uniforms are in pristine condition.