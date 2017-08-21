Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Honor guardsmen maintain sacred tradition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Patrick Compton, honor guard flight chief, leads a presentation of colors practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. During the presentation of colors, all flags dip except the U.S. flag when the national anthem is played.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen practice a six-man flag fold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. D-M’s honor guardsmen perform different types of ceremonies such as flag folding sequences and presentation of the colors.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsmen stand at parade rest while practicing open ranks at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. The honor guard is responsible for performing military honors for deceased Air Force veterans and retirees.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jose Cordova, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base honor guardsman, holds his training rifle at port arms during a presentation of colors practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. Honor guardsmen hold rifles during ceremonies in order to protect the National and Air Force Colors.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen practice a presentation of the colors at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2017. The honor guardsmen were practicing prior to a squadron change of command ceremony.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Jarred McCormick, honor guard flight sergeant, inspects Airman 1st Class Jocelynn Trent during open ranks practice at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2017. The base honor guard conducts open ranks practices in order to ensure their members’ uniforms are in pristine condition.



 

