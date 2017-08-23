Rescue squadrons collaborate, conduct CSAR exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron walks in a tactical formation during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The intent of the exercise was to help combat search and rescue personnel prepare for deployments.



Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron perform a simulated recovery of isolated personnel at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. During personnel recovery, pararescuemen locate, authenticate and escort the survivor to an extrication point.



A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron treats the wound of a simulated survivor at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. Once the survivor’s wounds were treated, they were transported away from the danger site to be extricated to a friendly-controlled area.



U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron prepare to move a simulated survivor to an extrication point during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The intent of the exercise was to help combat search and rescue personnel prepare for deployments.



U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron move a simulated survivor and sensitive items to an extrication point during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. Once at the extrication point, the pararescuemen and simulated survivor are moved to a friendly-controlled territory.



U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron, and a simulated survivor, observe the arrival of an HC-130J Combat King II during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The HC-130J was used in the final step of the personnel recovery exercise to extricate the simulated survivor and sensitive materials to a friendly-controlled area.