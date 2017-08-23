Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


August 23, 2017
 

Rescue squadrons collaborate, conduct CSAR exercise

DM-CSAR1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron walks in a tactical formation during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The intent of the exercise was to help combat search and rescue personnel prepare for deployments.
 

DM-CSAR2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron perform a simulated recovery of isolated personnel at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. During personnel recovery, pararescuemen locate, authenticate and escort the survivor to an extrication point.
 

DM-CSAR3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron treats the wound of a simulated survivor at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. Once the survivor’s wounds were treated, they were transported away from the danger site to be extricated to a friendly-controlled area.
 

DM-CSAR4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron prepare to move a simulated survivor to an extrication point during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The intent of the exercise was to help combat search and rescue personnel prepare for deployments.
 

DM-CSAR5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron move a simulated survivor and sensitive items to an extrication point during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. Once at the extrication point, the pararescuemen and simulated survivor are moved to a friendly-controlled territory.
 

DM-CSAR6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron, and a simulated survivor, observe the arrival of an HC-130J Combat King II during a personnel recovery exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2017. The HC-130J was used in the final step of the personnel recovery exercise to extricate the simulated survivor and sensitive materials to a friendly-controlled area.



 

