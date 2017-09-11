Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Last C-5A Galaxy retires to AMARG

The U.S. Air Force’s last C-5A Galaxy rests before being retired to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2017. The C-5A has been in operation for over 44 years and has over 22,500 flight hours and more than 5,470 full-stop landings.
 

