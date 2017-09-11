Last C-5A Galaxy retires to AMARG

The U.S. Air Force’s last C-5A Galaxy rests before being retired to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2017. The C-5A has been in operation for over 44 years and has over 22,500 flight hours and more than 5,470 full-stop landings.



The U.S. Air Force’s last C-5A Galaxy lands at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to be retired to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group Sept. 7, 2017. The 309th AMARG preserves more than 4,400 aircraft and 13 aerospace vehicles from the Air Force, Navy-Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, and several federal agencies to include NASA.



