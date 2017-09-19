70 years of Breaking Barriers

American Airmen have been breaking barriers for 70 years in air, space and cyberspace, resulting in global vigilance, reach and power. They’ve shown tenacity in Korea’s MiG Alley, endurance in Vietnam’s Rolling Thunder campaign, decisiveness over the skies of Baghdad during Desert Storm and resilience in Iraq and Afghanistan. Airmen are now fully engaged as part of America’s Joint Force in every region of the world and every mission area across the full spectrum of military operations. Airmen span the globe and airpower has become the “oxygen the joint team breathes.”