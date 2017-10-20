Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

October 20, 2017
 

309th AMARG sends off final regenerated C-27J

DM-C27a

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A C-27J Spartan prepares to depart from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2017. This aircraft was the last of 13 C-27Js which were regenerated from the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at D-M and given to the U.S. Coast Guard.
 

DM-C27b

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A C-27J Spartan departs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2017. This aircraft was the last of 13 C-27Js which were regenerated from the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at D-M and given to the U.S. Coast Guard.



 

