Maintainers compete in annual load crew competition

Tech. Sgt. Timothy Skeldon, 924th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew chief connects the umbilical cable from the AIM-9 Sidewinder missile to the launcher of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 2017 load crew of the year competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2018. The cable allows the missile to communicate with the aircraft and provides the pilot with the lock-on tone required to fire at its target. A weapons load crew consists of three personnel with one noncommissioned officer in charge of the entire loading operation. Weapons crews are tasked with loading munitions that range from 25 pounds to 2,000 pounds. Load crew competitions are held to boost morale and show team cohesiveness.



Senior Airman Edgar Baez-Lopez, 924th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, wires the wing release latch of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during the 2017 load crew of the year competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2018. Load crew competitions are held each quarter and annually to recognize superior performers in the maintenance career field.



Staff Sgt. Joshua Terasas, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load crew chief guides the front end of a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb onto the bomb rack of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a timed practice load at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2018. Terasas and his team were given a 50 minute time frame to fully load the aircraft.



Senior Airman Jacob Bach, 924th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, installs the fins onto a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb during the 2017 load crew of the year competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2018. Load crew competitions are held each quarter and annually in order to boost morale and highlight superior performers among the load crew teams.