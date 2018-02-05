Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


February 5, 2018
 

Italian F-35B lands at Pax River

The first F-35B assembled outside of the U.S. landed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Jan. 31, 2018, after completing a transatlantic flight from Cameri Air Base in northern Italy. The flight follows the Italian Ministry of Defense’s acceptance of the aircraft on Jan. 25 at the Cameri F-35 final assembly line. There are two foreign F-35 final assembly lines, the other is located in Nagoya, Japan. Cameri is the only B variant final assembly line outside of the U.S. and has delivered nine F-35As and one F-35B. The aircraft is assigned to the Italian Navy and is now undergoing electromagnetic environmental effects certification for the next three months at the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Facility on NAS Patuxent River.



 

Dutch visit solidifies partnership

Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Gregory Ferreira Barbara Visser, State Secretary of Defense from the Netherlands, arrives at 162nd Wing Jan. 24, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Visser was part of a group observing the traini...
 
D-M open house moves to March 2019

The 2018 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House slated for March 17-18 has been rescheduled to March 23-24, 2019. The air show was moved to better accommodate performer requirements and give Arizona the chance to host an air show annually by establishing alternating years for Luke Air Force Base and D-M open houses. The...
 
Luke Days welcomes Navy Blue Angels

The 56th Fighter Wing has moved Luke Days to March 17-18 in order to ensure the public a more robust and dynamic experience. The event is free and open to the public. The upcoming air show marks Luke’s 77th year of operation ...
 
