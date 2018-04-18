DM hometown April 18

U.S. Air Force Airman Natalie Ramos-Romero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ramos-Romero is the daughter of Karina Contreras and Mabi Ramos of Tuscon, Ariz.

She is a 2017 graduate of Alta Vista High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan S. Sanchez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sanchez is the son of Felicia Roybal of Tucson, Ariz., and step-son of Sabino Roybal of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2014 graduate of Mountain View High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Julio C. Guzman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Guzman is the son of Graciela and Lionel Celaya of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2017 graduate of Chollamagnet High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander M. Kerr graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kerr is the son of Doris and Nathan Kerr of Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

He is a 2017 graduate of Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Sergio Altamirano Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Altamirano is the son of Mario and Teresa Garcia of Bisbee, Ariz.

He is a 2017 graduate of Bisbee High School, Bisbee, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Taylor W. John graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

John is the son of Karie and Patrick John of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2016 graduate of Amphitheater High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Kekoa C. Du graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Du is the son of Farah and grandson of Calvin Dudoit and grandson of Pauline Dudoit, all of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2015 graduate of Pantano High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jose J. Aguirre Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Aguirre is the son of Jose and Maria Elena Aguirre of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2016 graduate of Pueblo Magnet High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Giovanni J. Medina graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2017 graduate of Desert View High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Demetrio Santamaria-Salaz graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Santamaria-Salaz is the son of Carmen Santamaria Cordova of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2017 graduate of Iron Wood Ridge High School, Oro Valley, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Alexys M. Gomez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gomez is the son of Gabriela Solorzano and Martin Gomez, brother of Emiliano Solorzano-Gomez and Bella E. Gomez and grandson of Maria E. Gomez, all of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2013 graduate of Desert View High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Nikolas M. Romero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2015 graduate of Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Alexander T. Jensen graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2017 graduate of Ironwood Ridge High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Adarius T. Blake graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Blake is the son of Louis T. and Miracle M. Blake of Sierra Vista, Ariz.

He is a 2014 graduate of Buna High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Dylan J. Dean graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Dean earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Jon Dean of Tucson, Ariz., brother of Ashley Dean-Colflesh of Clovis, N.M., grandson of Renee Depue of Roscoe, Ill.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon W. Sisco graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sisco is the son of Shannon W. Sisco of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Wendy L. Acosta of Yuma, Ariz., step-son of Honny K. Acosta-Carrazco of Yuma, Ariz., and Stephanie K. Sisco of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and grandson of Sherry Coleman of Sierra Vista, Ariz.

He is a 2017 graduate of Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman Donna M. Garcia graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Garcia is the daughter of Rebecca S. Cruz and granddaughter of Maria E. Garcia of Tucson, Ariz.

She is a 2017 graduate of Tanque Verde High School, Tucson, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oscar J. Dykes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Dykes is the son of Dora M. Dykes of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and William J. Dykes of St. Pete Beach, Fla.

He is a 2014 graduate of Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wesley N. Manes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Manes is the son of Debra J. and Richard J. Caldwell of Tucson, Ariz., husband of Tiffany K. Manes and son-in-law of Susan B. and Timothy E. Nation of Boys Ranch, Texas.

He is a 2006 graduate of Boys Ranch High School, Boys Ranch, Texas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Eric C. Henry graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Henry is the son of Edward Solomon and Joyce Henry of Tucson, Ariz.

He is a 2017 graduate of Desert View High School, Tucson, Ariz.