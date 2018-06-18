M4 qualification

U.S. Air Force combat arms training and maintenance instructors with the 355th Security Forces Squadron, attach targets to signs prior to a m4 carbine qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 13, 2018. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M airmen are qualified and deployment ready.



U.S. Air Force combat arms training and maintenance instructors with the 355th Security Forces Squadron, attach targets at the range at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 13, 2018. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M airmen are qualified and deployment ready.



Tech Sgt. Alex Wolters, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor noncomisioned officer in charge , has the sights adjusted on his m4 carbine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 13, 2018. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M airmen are qualified and deployment ready.



Tech Sgt. Jessie Letham and Staff Sgt. Pedro Diaz Flores, from the 943rd Rescure Squadron, qualify on the m4 carbine weapons system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 13, 2018. Being qualified on the m4 is an essential part for Airmen to be deployment ready.



Tech Sgt. Alex Wolters, 355th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor noncomisioned officer in charge , returns from checking his target at the firing range at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 13, 2018. CATM instructors ensure the safe and effective operation of a variety of weapon systems and ensure D-M airmen are qualified and deployment ready.