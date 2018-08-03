Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Business

August 3, 2018
 

U.S. Air Force awards Raytheon $96 million for MALD missile production

raytheon-AF
TUCSON, Ariz.—Raytheon has received a $96.1 million contract to produce 250 Miniature Air-Launched Decoys, or MALD® missiles.

The U.S. Air Force award occurred just prior to Raytheon marking its 2,000th MALD system delivery, and 10th year of on-time customer deliveries.

The MALD system is an air-launched missile with both decoy and jamming capabilities that can electronically stimulate and then neutralize enemy air defense systems. Raytheon produces the MALD-J jamming variant, and is also developing a system for the U.S. Navy.

“MALD gives fighter pilots control of the skies, so they can stay out of harm’s way,” said Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president. “We’re at the leading edge of electronic warfare, to defeat the most advanced air defense systems.”

The Air Force has completed aircraft integration and the Navy is planning to integrate the missile onto their fleet aircraft.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
(U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, and surrounding communities – August 3, 2018   Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! This month, we have the 2018 edition of “The Book...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Davis-Monthan 2018 Mission Update PG 1

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Air Combat Command: The base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, responsible for training and deploying A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots. D-M’s aircraft inventory includes 84 A-10Cs, 15 EC-130H Compass Calls, seven HC-130J Combat Kings, 15 HH-60G Pavehawks, a contingent of F-16 Fighting Falcons and 4,000 assorted aircraft in the 309th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Davis-Monthan 2018 Mission Update PG 2

355th Operations Support Squadron Mission: Supports the 355th Fighter Wing combat missions tasked by the President, the Secretary of Defense and the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The squadron also directs operational support functions including airfield, air traffic control, and weather services, weapons and tactics, plans and exercises, intelligence and aircrew flight equipment...
 
Full Story »

 