Thrifty Shopping at D-M

With racks full of clothes and shelves stocked with household essentials, the Davis-Monthan Air Force, Ariz., Base Thrift Shop provides the base populace with a unique shopping experience.

This volunteer-based shop is operated by members from the Enlisted Spouses Association and the Officers’ Spouses’ Club, along with retired military and family members.

“Our volunteers show the D-M community that they still love and continue to serve the military even after retirement,” said Wendy Sniegowski, D-M Thrift Shop manager. “Some of our volunteers have worked at the shop for over 20 years.”

Being located on a military installation means the shop is regularly stocked with unique items from Airmen’s travels abroad. It offers a convenient place where military families can find a wide range of new and gently-used items at a low cost.

“Thrift-shopping isn’t just about being frugal; it’s also about coming to the store with an open mind,” said Jim Williamson, a retiree and longtime customer of D-M’s Thrift Shop since 1997. Jim frequents the shop with ideas of repurposing items he finds.

Not only does the shop accept donations, it welcomes items for resale on consignment.

“If you have that one piece of furniture that is not working for you, or a piece of clothing that is not your style anymore, bring it to the shop,” Wendy said. “When you consign, you will receive 70 percent of the amount the item sold for, the remaining 30 percent goes to the shop.”

The D-M Thrift Shop is accessible to anyone with base access and is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on the first Saturday of every month.