Veterans visit VetVerify.org for Exchange online shopping authentication

DALLAS — As the Defense Department’s military exchange services prepare to welcome potentially 13 million honorably discharged veterans back to their military families this coming Veterans Day, VetVerify.org has launched to confirm eligibility to receive a lifelong military exchange online shopping privileges.

Veterans may log onto VetVerify.org, which will use information from DOD’s Defense Manpower Data Center’s records and inform them of their ability to access this new benefit. If a veteran’s record has character of service data and that data meets the criteria for the online benefit, the veteran will be verified to shop. Then, beginning Nov. 11, the veteran can log onto to the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy Exchange websites at shopmyexchange.com, shopcgx.com, mymcx.com and mynavyexchange.com for tax-free shopping. If a veteran’s information is incomplete, VetVerify.org will provide guidance on next steps.

Extending online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged Veterans will directly improve family and support programs for Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members as well as their families. Increased sales and earnings as a result of Veterans online shopping benefit have the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in additional dividends to Quality-of-Life programs. These funds decrease taxpayers’ burden to support services and programs on military installations around the world. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Coast Guard Exchange Marine Corps Exchange and Navy Exchange currently provide more than $300 million in support for military quality-of-life programs annually.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


