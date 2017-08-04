The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


August 4, 2017
 

In Brief

Retiree Appreciation Day

Retiree Appreciation Day is to acknowledge the service of the veterans in the local metropolitan area, and to inform veterans of the services and activities that are available to them and their dependents. RAD is 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Naval Operations Support Center, Bldg. 300, at Luke Air Force Base. (Note: If you are a retiree without a current or valid ID card, you may gain access to this event by obtaining a visitors pass at South Gate Visitor’s Center and new ID cards will be issued at the Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) during the day of the event.)

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last time and date for munitions turn-ins or issues is 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Normal operations will resume Sept. 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Alex Dillman at 623-856-5899 or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-8479.

Fun run at Falcon Dunes

The Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a fun run at 6 a.m. Aug. 18 on the back 9 holes of Falcon Dunes Golf Course. There will be awards for the first, second and third-place male and female finishers. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Triathlon

Luke Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation is featuring a triathlon at 7 a.m. Aug. 19. The cost is $20 per I.D. card holder and $45 for others. There is individual and team registration. Register by Aug. 11 and receive a free T-shirt. For more information, call outdoor recreation at 623-856-6267.

Breakfast 5 days a week

Community Commons is now serving breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Blitz Lounge, Bldg. 700. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Exchange shoppers can win

Exchange shoppers can win $15,000 in gift cards. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win $15,000 in gift cards this summer. Through Aug. 17, authorized shoppers can enter the Axe Unilever Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 25 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen in a random drawing on or about Aug. 24. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Free range golf balls for children

Falcon Dunes Golf Course is offering free range balls to golfers ages 6 to 17 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Falcon Dunes. For more information, call 623-535-9334.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Be S.M.A.R.T. when setting goals

Have you set goals for your future? A goal is the result or achievement toward which effort is directed. Goals can be short or long-term, personal, professional, spiritual or physical, and are usually specific to a person or group. According to Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, you are 42...
 
Commentary

Don't underestimate importance of sacrifice

Editor's note: This commentary was first published Feb. 19, 2015. As I was reviewing some enlisted performance reports and decorations today, I started contemplating a huge event in my life that occurred almost 20 years ago. In April of 1995, I asked my then girlfriend Tiffani, a fellow Airman at the time, to be my...
 
Salutes & Awards

36 senior airmen graduate ALS

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen June 29 from Class 17-5. The award winners are: John L. Levitow: Moriah Farnam, 61st Fighter Squadron Distinguished graduates: Taylor Wellnitz, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Jacob Mraz, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron; and Ashlynd Vaughn, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Commandant's award: Jacob Mraz, 56th CMS...
 
