Retiree Appreciation Day

Retiree Appreciation Day is to acknowledge the service of the veterans in the local metropolitan area, and to inform veterans of the services and activities that are available to them and their dependents. RAD is 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Naval Operations Support Center, Bldg. 300, at Luke Air Force Base. (Note: If you are a retiree without a current or valid ID card, you may gain access to this event by obtaining a visitors pass at South Gate Visitor’s Center and new ID cards will be issued at the Naval Operational Support Center (NOSC) during the day of the event.)

Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed Sept. 8 through 15 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The last time and date for munitions turn-ins or issues is 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Normal operations will resume Sept. 16. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Alex Dillman at 623-856-5899 or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-8479.

Fun run at Falcon Dunes

The Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a fun run at 6 a.m. Aug. 18 on the back 9 holes of Falcon Dunes Golf Course. There will be awards for the first, second and third-place male and female finishers. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Triathlon

Luke Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation is featuring a triathlon at 7 a.m. Aug. 19. The cost is $20 per I.D. card holder and $45 for others. There is individual and team registration. Register by Aug. 11 and receive a free T-shirt. For more information, call outdoor recreation at 623-856-6267.

Breakfast 5 days a week

Community Commons is now serving breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Blitz Lounge, Bldg. 700. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Exchange shoppers can win

Exchange shoppers can win $15,000 in gift cards. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win $15,000 in gift cards this summer. Through Aug. 17, authorized shoppers can enter the Axe Unilever Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 25 $500 Exchange gift cards. Winners will be chosen in a random drawing on or about Aug. 24. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Free range golf balls for children

Falcon Dunes Golf Course is offering free range balls to golfers ages 6 to 17 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 31 at Falcon Dunes. For more information, call 623-535-9334.