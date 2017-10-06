Tenant Units

Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 421

Mission: To identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the Air Force, Defense Department and U.S. government.

Demographics: There are 2,029 federally credentialed special agents, 311 active-duty officers, 1,253 active-duty enlisted personnel, 785 civilians and 389 reservists.

History: AFOSI was founded Aug. 1, 1948, at the suggestion of congress to consolidate investigative activities in the U.S. Air Force. Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington created AFOSI and patterned it after the FBI. He appointed Special Agent Joseph Carroll, an assistant to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as the first AFOSI commander and charged him with providing independent, unbiased and centrally directed investigations of criminal activity in the Air Force.

944th Fighter Wing

Mission: Train and provide combat-ready Airmen — Anytime, Anywhere.

Vision: Develop elite integrated Airmen to answer our nation’s call.

Demographics: The wing has an authorized strength of 1,955 personnel; of the assigned personnel, about 600 are full-time Air Reserve technicians who provide continuity between weekend training periods.

Leadership

Commander: Col. Bryan Cook

Vice commander: Col. Robert Tofil

Command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom

Responsibilities: Train F-35, F-16, F-15 and A-10 pilots, and all assigned reservists to provide combat-ready warriors in support of Air Force mission requirements.

Fun fact: The wing has units in five geographic areas including Luke AFB, Davis Monthan AFB, Seymour Johnson AFB, Eglin AFB, and Holloman AFB.

U.S. Marine Corps Bulk Fuel Company C

Mission: Provide general support and engineering support of a deliberate nature to the Marine Expeditionary Force, to include survivability, counter-mobility and mobility enhancements; and general supply support incident to the handling, storage and distribution of water and fuel.

Demographics: There are five officers, 399 enlisted and five enlisted Sailors.

Leadership

Inspector-instructor: Capt. Michael Vaughn and 1st Sgt. Eddie Williams

Bulk Fuel Company C: Maj. Taylor Biggs and 1st Sgt. Jose Carpio

Responsibilities: Supplies, handles, stores and distributes water and fuel during peacetime and wartime operations; instructor-inspector staff provides guidance and oversight for Reserve counterparts.

Fun facts: Bulk Fuel Company C is the largest drilling Reserve company in the Marine Corps.

Detachment 9, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron

Mission: Training experts providing a solid framework for instruction through relevant syllabi, updated training devices, and diligent contract support/quality assurance for our supported units throughout the Combat Air Force.

Demographics: There are nine active-duty members, fourteen contractors and seven civilians

Leadership:

Detachment commander: Vacant, parent squadron HQ ACC TRSS reporting directly to ACC/A3.

Director of Control and Reporting Center: David Fitzmaurice

Director of Aircrew Training Devices: David Ehrman

Superintendent: Master Sgt. Kevin Spainhoward

Responsibilities: Det. 9 consists of two flights, CRC and ATD.

Control and Reporting Center Flight: Designs, develops, maintains, reviews and distributes training solutions for air control squadron’s control and reporting center. Provides quality control of all contract deliverables as well as administers the CRC graduate evaluation program, obtaining timely feedback from recently qualified operators and technicians. Supplies 13 syllabi and more than 120 courseware modules to more than 15 units across the combat air forces worldwide, to include customers in U.S. Air Forces Europe, Pacific Air Force and North American Defense Command. Working closely with Air Education and Training Command’s 607th Air Control Squadron schoolhouse, Det. 9 facilitates the training of 200-plus active-duty and Air National Guard graduates per year. Because of Det. 9’s developed courseware, the combat air force is equipped with qualified and deployable graduates, best prepared for the critical combat missions of controlling air battles, directing theater air traffic, and conducting special operations. In 2011, Det. 9 moved from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to better coordinate with the 607th ACS.

Aircrew Training Device Flight: Formerly Det. 1, the ATD flight is the sole trainer fabrication organization within ACC that designs, builds and maintains aircrew-training devices for operational units across the CAF. Builds and maintains the U.S. Air Force’s hypoxia familiarization trainers, range targets, briefing aids and cockpit resource trainers.

Detachment 12, 372nd Training Squadron

Mission: The unit provides F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance training to hundreds of maintainers from the 56th Fighter Wing and personnel en route to locations worldwide; provides training to Air National Guard and Air Force

Reserve units as well as numerous international students; Det. 12 instructors also deploy in mobile training teams to help units in virtually every major command and foreign Air Forces to fulfill their training requirements.

Demographics: Activated in 1962, Det. 12 is the largest fighter aircraft field-training detachment in the U.S. Air Force with instructional hours totaling more than 24,000 a year. The 61 members of the unit offer 63 courses of instruction designed to educate, motivate and inspire nearly 1,000 students annually.

Responsibilities: The unit maintains seven aircraft maintenance trainers and first-class training facilities totaling 64,000 square feet and valued at $143.9 million. The staff uses state-of-the-art computer technology to enhance course presentations and maximize student learning. The unit’s commitment is to be on the leading edge of technology to offer the very best education to those attending courses.

Leadership

Squadron commander: Lt. Col. Laura Griggs

Detachment commander: Capt. Paulina Morales

Detachment chief: Senior Master Sgt. John Taylor

Fun facts: Recognized as leaders within the initial-skills maintenance training community, Det. 12 is one of two responsible FTDs for the U.S. Air Force F-35 Mission Ready Airman training program averaging 112 combat-ready crew chief local graduates per year through October 2017.

Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

Mission: Provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to our Navy and Marine Corps team and joint forces, from peace to war.

Demographics: There are two active-duty officers, 17 active-duty enlisted, three U.S. government employees, 100 Reserve officers and 550 Reserve enlisted.

Leadership

Commanding officer: Cmdr. Mark Tripiano

Executive officer: Lt. Cmdr. Robin Lemon-Soape

Command senior chief: Senior Chief Petty Officer Jerry Dotson

Responsibilities: Provide full-time training, administration and readiness support to 650 Navy Reserve personnel in 19 units.

Fun facts: NOSC Phoenix has the Navy’s first LEED Platinum (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certified building