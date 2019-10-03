Events at Luke highlight Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12 and activities are planned throughout the week.

Each year, fire kills or injures thousands of Americans and destroys or damages billions of dollars-worth of property. Many of these fires may have been prevented by taking appropriate precautions and following safety guidelines. During Fire Prevention Week, Luke Air Force Base firefighters will highlight the need to prevent fires, and raise fire safety awareness.

The main priority of firefighters is to save lives and protect property. However, fire prevention is the responsibility of everyone. We all need to focus on fire safety every day in the home and work place. Practicing fire safety techniques protects everyone including our families, our property, and the people across Luke Air Force Base.

Luke Fire Emergency Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Fire Administration to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme, “Not every hero wears a cape, PLAN and PRACTICE your ESCAPE!” focuses on creating a home escape plan with your household members on all possible exits/escape routes and encourages you to practice your escape plan at least twice a year.

Each year roughly 3,000 people die because of home fires. This year’s FPW campaign will provide an ideal opportunity for Luke firefighters to educate and motivate you about the importance of having good working smoke detectors, preventing kitchen fires and encourage you to have a home escape plan.

— Fire escape plan —

Prepare and practice a fire escape plan twice a year with everyone in the household, including children, people with disabilities and overnight guests.

• Draw a map of each level of your home and show all doors and windows. Find two ways to get out of each room. Make sure all doors and windows that lead outside open easily.

• Purchase only collapsible escape ladders evaluated by a recognized testing laboratory. Use the ladder only in a real emergency.

• Teach children how to escape on their own in case no one can help them.

• Have a plan for everyone in the home who has a disability.

• Practice the fire escape plan at night and during the daytime.

• Designate a meeting location a safe distance in front of your home and take attendance.

• Make sure everyone knows how to call 9-1-1 and that the house number can be seen from the street, day or night.