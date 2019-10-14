Headlines – October 14, 2019

News

F-15s, air defense systems and thousands of U.S. troops heading to Saudi Arabia-

The Pentagon is sending Air Force F-15s, new air defense systems and other assets — along with the thousands of U.S. troops needed to operate and maintain them — to Saudi Arabia.



U.S. forces are still conducting ground and air patrols in Syria despite Turkish incursion-

U.S. forces in Syria are still conducting ground and air patrols in Syria, according to a coalition U.S. military official.



Russia beating U.S. in race for global influence, Pentagon study says-

A divided America is failing to counter Moscow’s efforts to undermine democracy and cast doubt on U.S. alliances, says the report, which warns of a surge in ‘political warfare.’





Business

Raytheon, United Technologies shareholders approve deal-

At a pair of special meetings on Oct. 11, shareholders approved the United Technologies’ purchase of Raytheon, paving the way for creating a defense industry behemoth.



Boeing’s top executive relinquishes chairman title in wake of 737 MAX crisis-

Boeing’s board of directors on Oct. 11 removed its top executive from the chairmanship position in the wake of the 737 MAX safety crisis, the company announced.



Israel’s Elbit Systems sells $153M worth of mini-drones to unnamed country-

Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced the sale of over 1,000 THOR mini-drones to an unnamed Southeast Asian country in a $153 million deal.



ImSAR LLC wins $7.2M contract for work on RQ-21A unmanned aerial systems-

ImSAR LLC was awarded a $7.2 million contract for work on payload systems and communications packages of the RQ-21 Blackjack unmanned aerial system.





Defense

Despite rising awareness of critical U.S. sealift shortfalls, solutions are elusive-

The head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command couldn’t have been any clearer when he testified before the House Armed Services Committee in March: The U.S. absolutely must recapitalize its sealift fleet if it’s going to be able to support a war in the theater.



Will ground-based hypersonic missiles replace aircraft carriers in defense budget?-

A debate on the future of aircraft carriers is roiling the U.S. Department of Defense, and it is increasingly spilling out into the open. While the debate over the efficacy of carriers in high-end conflict is nothing new, a general understanding that the DOD will not have unlimited funds with which to deter an increasingly potent China and Russia have made the questions particularly urgent.