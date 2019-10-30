Headlines – October 30, 2019

News

What’s in the emergency defense policy bill?-

With political gridlock stalling negotiations over the annual defense authorization bill, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday unveiled plans for his backup “skinny” version of the legislation to ensure critical military programs continue uninterrupted into next year.



Grades are in for America’s military strength-

America’s investments in military readiness are paying off, particularly for the Army, but its armed forces would be stretched dangerously thin if they participate in more than one large war at the same time, according to The Heritage Foundation.



Bipartisan House OKs bill hitting Turkey for Syria incursion-

A bipartisan bill punishing Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria and illustrating both parties’ dismay with President Donald Trump’s retreat from the region sailed easily through the House on Oct. 29.



Pentagon official doesn’t know where Trump got details about al-Baghdadi raid-

A top Pentagon official indicated Oct. 29 that he did not know where President Trump had heard details of the raid against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which the president shared at a news conference.





Business

In newly inked deal, F-35 price falls to $78 million a copy-

The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin have finalized a $34 billion deal for the next three lots of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, setting the price of an F-35A jet below $80 million.



British Army’s Boxer proposal faces top-level scrutiny-

The final approval of a program to purchase more than 500 Boxer wheeled, armored fighting vehicles for the British Army is now being considered by top officials, according to the Ministry of Defence.



Report: Turkey nearing purchase of Russian Su-35 fighter planes-

Turkey is nearing the purchase of between 36 and 48 Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Turkish government sources confirmed.





Defense

B-1 bombers return from Saudi Arabia as B-2s, B-52s head to Europe-

B-1B Lancers have returned stateside after a short trip to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base.



Pentagon preparing first electronic warfare report for Congress-

The Pentagon’s newly created cross functional team for electronic warfare is gearing up to submit its first report to Congress.



Army’s plan to field its network could collapse under an extended continuing resolution-

Critical fielding plans for major elements of the Army’s revamped network could fall apart if Congress does not reach a budget deal soon, according to service leaders in charge of network modernization.



Navy rethinking need for dual-phase carrier delivery-

After years of delays, the Navy’s top weapons buyer is optimistic enough about the Ford-class aircraft carrier production that he’s now considering reworking when high-tech electronics systems are installed on the hulls.



Air Force: No evidence of wrongdoing in aircrew stays at Trump resort-

A mobility aircrew’s stay earlier this year at a golf resort in Scotland owned by President Trump sparked controversy and an Air Force review of how it uses civil airports and nearby lodging during international flights.



Unmanned aircraft could provide low-cost boost for Air Force’s future aircraft inventory, new study says-

As the U.S. Air Force looks to increase the size and capability of its aircraft inventory, the service should assess the possibility of using drones as a low-cost and highly available alternative to manned airplanes, posits a new study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



Directed energy weapons move closer to prime time-

The U.S. military has doubled its spending on directed energy weapons over the past two years, and the investment is bearing fruit. Earlier this month, the Air Force successfully tested five prototype systems and is preparing to deploy at least two of them overseas by the end of 2020.



Marine Corps tests ‘the most lethal, aviation-capable amphibious assault ship’-

In 2018 the Marine Corps started knocking out a series of milestones for its F-35 Lightning II fleet.





Veterans

Veterans looking for answers as new data shows rise in cancers over two decades of war-

Veterans saw a spike in urinary, prostate, liver and blood cancers during nearly two decades of war, and some military families now question whether their exposure to toxic environments is to blame, according to a McClatchy investigation.



Quality of life is improving for many injured veterans, but health issues are on the rise as they age, survey says-

Wounded veterans have seen improved employment opportunities and quality of life in recent years but still face serious long-term mental health and physical health challenges, according to a new survey of Wounded Warrior Project members released this week.