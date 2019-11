At approximately 7:16 p.m., Oct. 29, an F-16 assigned to the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., crashed approximately 80 miles southeast of the base during a training flight.

The pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft and is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation and no cause has been determined. A board of qualified officers will investigate the accident. More information will be released as it becomes available.