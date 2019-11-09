Headlines – November 9, 2019

News

Trump to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan at White House following tensions-

President Trump will meet with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Washington next week, ending weeks of uncertainty over whether Erdogan would make the trip amid tensions over Syria.



Erdogan says U.S. not fulfilling Syria deal ahead of Trump talks-

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Nov. 7 the United States was not fulfilling its pledge to remove a Kurdish militia from a Syrian border region and he will raise the issue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.



Russia’s ability to hold, capture territory in Europe threatens US and NATO forces-

Russian investments since 2000 into ground, missile, artillery and electronic warfare capabilities has modernized the Russian military into highly mobile force capable of capturing and holding territory in Europe, according to a RAND report.





Business

General Dynamics is missing $1.5 billion due to a Canadian-Saudi spat-

An ongoing diplomatic battle between Canada and Saudi Arabia is hitting American defense firm General Dynamics hard, to the tune of about $1.5 billion in missing payments for land vehicles sold to the kingdom.



UAE launches ‘Edge’ conglomerate to address its ‘antiquated military industry’-

The United Arab Emirates has launched a government-owned company meant to position the country as a global player in advanced technology that can address the threat of hybrid warfare and streamline the local defense industry.



Leonardo sees market opportunity for M-346 attack variant in Middle East-

After the first order of its fighter attack variant of the M-346, Italian firm Leonardo is marketing the fighter jet in the Middle East, industry officials told Defense News, while noting that the training version was tested in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.



Delayed spending bill could hurt F-15EX, major fighter jet upgrades-

Many Air Force programs — including the new F-15EX fighter, enhanced F-22 Raptor sensors, maintenance modifications to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and an effort to build a surplus of precision-guided missiles and bombs — are under immediate threat if Congress fails to pass a formal appropriations bill soon, according to the service’s top general.



How Boeing could repurpose years of work on GBSD-

Boeing may be bowing out of the competition to build the next intercontinental ballistic missile, but the work it has accomplished so far could get new life under other programs.





Defense

Esper: ‘Robust’ conversation with Trump about proposed pardons for SEAL, two soldiers-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has talked to President Donald Trump about the commander in chief’s plan to potentially pardon two soldiers and a sailor, an action CNN reported Nov. 5 is intended to serve as a Veterans Day gesture.



Top military appeals court to review Bergdahl case for interference by Trump, McCain-

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces has granted former Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl a review of his case to determine whether its outcome was affected by comments made by President Donald Trump or other alleged examples of unlawful command influence.



Five Marines receive Purple Hearts after an October Taliban rocket attack in Afghanistan-

Five Marines have received Purple Hearts for shrapnel injuries they received during a Taliban rocket attack in Afghanistan on the afternoon of Oct. 22, according to awards citations.



Two steps back: A year-long continuing resolution could derail big Army modernization efforts-

The fear of a year-long continuing resolution looms as Congress struggles to reach a budget deal and for the U.S. Army that means many of its major modernization efforts won’t get off the ground in fiscal year 2020.



Fewer airmen, fewer bombs and delayed F-15s: Goldfein outlines effects of continuing resolution-

With Congress flailing in its attempt to pass a budget and the prospect of a lengthy continuing resolution growing, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein on Nov. 5 outlined how bad that would be.





Veterans

Lone living Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq wants more recognition for the heroes of that fight-

Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia is the only living recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in the Iraq War, and he doesn’t know why.



Trump to attend New York City’s massive Veterans Day parade-

President Donald Trump will mark Veterans Day this year with a speech at the start of the New York City Veterans Day Parade, which would be the first time a sitting president has attended the event.



Check out these Veterans Day deals on Amazon Prime, battlefield tours, plus free food and more-

If you work it right, you may not have to pay for any of your meals on Veterans Day, with all the freebies being offered. Use our list to map out your routes to your deals, before and after the parade.



Veterans in Connecticut prison getting help from horses-

Connecticut prison inmate Daniel Elliot says he didn’t feel comfortable talking about his problems until he met Hank and Sparky — who happen to be horses.



Veterans more likely to be targeted by sophisticated financial scams-

Veteran LaVerne Foreman believed he was helping fellow service members at risk of suicide, but a fake veterans’ aid fund was taking his money and diverting it robbing him of the much-needed financial means instead.



VA sexual assault cases raise concerns among a pair of GOP lawmakers-

A pair of Republican senators are questioning whether Veterans Affairs officials are doing enough to prevent and punish sexual assault at department locations in light of several high-profile “disturbing” charges against VA employees.



Here’s a new, fast way for veterans to see their health records-

A new integration between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Apple lets veterans easily access their VA health records from their iPhone.



VA plans to resolve all ‘legacy appeals’ by the end of 2022-

The Department of Veterans Affairs and its administrations intend to resolve all veterans’ appeals made before February 2019 in about three years.



These are the best cities for veterans to live, buy a home-

Veterans might want to think twice when choosing a city to live in, and then think again before buying a home, according to separate surveys recently conducted by private firms.



Companies that recruit veterans often fail to hire them, data shows-

The buzz companies make around hiring veterans often doesn’t result in actual jobs, according to a study released Nov. 4 by LinkedIn.



New study supports using shot to treat PTSD-

Proponents of treating post-traumatic stress disorder with a shot to the neck instead of more traditional medication and intense therapy now have a peer-reviewed study to back up their claims of the method’s effectiveness.