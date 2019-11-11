Civ-Mil officers, board installed

Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert installed new officers and board of the Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Civilian-Military (Civ-Mil) Support Group Nov. 8 at Club Muroc on base.

The support group, founded 30 years ago by Antelope Valley business leader Aida O’Connor, thrives in its mission to support active duty Air Force personnel at “The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.”

Edwards thrives, in large part, Teichert said, because if its close connection to community.

After three successful years as Civ-Mil President Al Hoffman stepped down to welcome Civ-Mil standard bearer Lisa Moulton as the new president. Congratulations flowed in from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Kern County Supervisor Zach Scrivener and Palmdale leaders including Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilman Richard Loa.

The evening also served as a tribute to founder Aida O’Connor, who died Aug. 16, but new Moulton said credit also goes to Hoffman for inspiring leadership.