Air Force Materiel Command to host virtual career fair

Air Force Materiel Command, in conjunction with the Air Force Personnel Center, will host a virtual career fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m., EST, Dec. 17, 2019.

The event will focus on filling more than 100 vacancies across the command in career fields to include contracting, financial management, force support, information technology, intelligence, logistics, medical, program management, public affairs, safety and security.

“We are building on the success of our last virtual hiring fair this past April, which drew more than 1,000 attendees and resulted in 30 on-the-spot job offers and more than 60 additional interviews,” said Keri Poole, Air Force Materiel Command human resources specialist. “By hosting the event online, we can fill a greater number of vacancies in locations across the Air Force Materiel Command footprint faster and smarter than traditional hiring channels.”

Subject matter experts will be online for the duration of the event to chat with attendees and answer specific questions related to job openings. If a strong candidate is identified for a specific opening, they will have the opportunity to interview on-the-spot with hiring officials, with the potential of receiving a same-day job offer.

Interested applicants can visit the Air Force Civilian Service website to see a full list of positions and locations. Event registration is required and applicants will need to upload pre-screening documents, including a resume, no later than Dec. 1.

Invitations with event details will be extended to a limited number of candidates prior to the event. While all registrants will not receive an invitation to attend the virtual event, all resumes will be reviewed by hiring officials to fill immediate and future positions.

For more information on the event and to register, visit https://afcs.recsolu.com/external/events/W_hehE5NRiomVAxLUGzbyg.