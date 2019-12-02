Headlines – December 2, 2019

News

North Korea may deploy ‘super-large’ rocket launcher soon-

North Korea said Nov. 29 the latest test-firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher was a final review of the weapon’s combat application, a suggestion that the country is preparing to deploy the new weapons system soon.



Taliban says it has the ‘same stance’ on negotiations after Trump talks cease-fire-

The Taliban has said that it is ready for peace talks with the U.S. but also said that its position is the same as it was when talks were canceled in September, after President Trump said the militant group wants a cease-fire.



China issues warning to U.S. after warships pass disputed islands-

China’s foreign ministry has protested the presence of U.S. Navy ships in waters it claims and says it has warned them to keep away.



U.S. to pay less in NATO aid under new agreement-

The Trump administration moved to cut U.S. aid to NATO this week under a new formula reportedly agreed to by ally countries.





Business

Israeli industry foresees growth in Europe — if it can face off against foreign defense giants-

Israeli defense companies are expanding their footprint in Europe through technologies such as land digitization, avionics upgrades, electronic warfare, and command-and-control systems, with sales totaling up to $2 billion in 2018 for Israel’s three largest defense firms.



Navistar’s challenge against U.S. Army over vehicle buys hangs in the balance-

For over a decade, the U.S. Army has used one source — Oshkosh Defense — to build its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, choosing to sole source to the company beyond its initial five year contract rather than reopen competition.



Poland could buy Swedish submarines to update its Kobben-class fleet-

Poland’s defense ministry is reportedly planning to acquire two second-hand Södermanland-class submarines from Sweden as part of its efforts to replace the Polish navy’s outdated Kobben-class boats.



NATO’s aging eye in the sky to get a last overhaul-

NATO and U.S. aircraft-maker Boeing agreed Wednesday on a $1 billion contract to refurbish the military alliance’s aging fleet of surveillance planes, ensuring that they can continue to serve as the organization’s eye in the sky until 2035.



U.S. Navy contractor probed for possibly dumping waste in Japanese ports-

A Japanese contractor is under investigation by U.S. federal authorities for possibly dumping wastewater from American warships into Japanese harbors, in a case that shows the U.S. Navy’s ongoing struggles in overseeing its contractors.





Defense

Trump’s intervention in SEALs case tests Pentagon’s tolerance-

Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher’s case pits a Pentagon hierarchy committed to enforcing longstanding rules of combat against a commander in chief with no military experience but a finely honed sense of grievance against authority.



Meet Kenneth Braithwaite, pick for Navy secretary, and staunch Trump ally-

During his two years serving as U.S. ambassador to Norway, President Donald Trump’s replacement for abruptly ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Kenneth “K.J.” Braithwaite, pressed NATO allies to boost their defense spending while assuring the U.S. would never desert the 70-year-old pact.



U.S. military makes bold statement in first-of-its-kind exercise with India-

A new milestone was reached last week in the growing U.S.-India partnership when nearly 2,000 troops from the two countries completed a military exercise in the Bay of Bengal.



Cyborg warriors could be here by 2050, DOD study group says-

Ear, eye, brain and muscular enhancement is “technically feasible by 2050 or earlier,” according to a study released this month by the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command.



U.S. Army’s new protective lenses can react immediately to changing light, transitioning in one second or less-

The U.S. Army’s protective eyewear features lenses that can not only withstand the intensity of combat but can also react instantly to changes in light with the help of built-in sensors that respond to visible light rather than UV rays.





Veterans

After 75 years, a war hero gets France’s highest honor-

Glenn Pitts lived a quiet life after World War II, but a friend’s tip led to the 94-year-old receiving the Legion of Honor for his part in liberating France.



Remains of B-17 pilot killed during World War II coming home 75 years later-

The remains of a World War II pilot from Ohio were identified 75 years after his plane was shot down over Germany, the Defense Department said Nov. 27.