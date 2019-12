Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Brewster, from Littlerock, Calif., left, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Byers, from Asheville, N.C., run diagnostics on the weapons system of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 20, 2019. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.