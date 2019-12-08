Go behind the scenes on NASA expeditions

Are you passionate about social media and understanding how our beautiful planet is changing? Then this is the event for you!

Social media users are invited to apply to attend a live NASA broadcast and behind-the-scenes tour of some our research aircraft.

Don’t miss this opportunity to snap, post, tweet and share the inside scoop about five new NASA Earth science airborne campaigns getting ready to take to the field in 2020. NASA is sending these campaigns across the United States to investigate fundamental processes that impact human lives and the environment, from snowstorms along the East Coast to ocean eddies off the coast of San Francisco. Science teams will embark by land, sea and air as part of multi-year campaigns sponsored by NASA’s Earth Venture program.

Not familiar with NASA’s airborne Earth science? For more information visit https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/nasa-embarks-on-us-cross-country-expeditions.

The event will take place on Jan. 7, 2020, at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, Calif. A maximum of 100 social media users will be selected to attend this event. For those who are passionate about sharing insights about Earth science, this NASA Social is the chance to not only see the inside of a NASA facility but also meet the mission team members, pilots and scientists doing cutting-edge research.

NASA Social participants will have the opportunity to:

* Participate in a NASA TV live broadcast

* Go on a behind-the-scenes-tour of the Palmdale Hangar that houses NASA’s Airborne Science aircrafts like the ER-2, B-200, & the C-20

* Ask members of the Earth science team questions

* View and take photographs of other aircraft in the hangar, including NASA’s 747 flying astronomical telescope, SOFIA

* Meet other NASA enthusiasts and science communicators who are active on social media

Social media accreditation for the event runs through 11:59 p.m., Dec. 5, EST. Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All registrants must be at least 18 years old.

Apply at https://socialforms.nasa.gov/socialcredential.

Q. Do I need to have a social media account to register?

A. Yes. This event is designed for people who:

* Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.

* Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.

* Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms.

* Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences.

* Have an established history of posting content on social media platforms.

* Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.

Users on all social media networks are encouraged to use the hashtag #NASASocial. Updates and information about the event will be shared on Twitter (@NASA, @NASASocial, and @NASAArmstrong), Facebook (NASA, NASA Armstrong), Instagram (NASA, NASA Armstrong) and Snapchat (NASA).

Q. How do I register?

A. Registration for the event runs until 11:50 p.m., EST, Dec. 5. Registration is for one person only (you) and is non-transferable. All applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Q. What are the registration requirements?

A. Registration indicates your intent to travel to Palmdale, Calif., and attend the half-day event in person. You are responsible for your own expenses for travel, accommodation, food and other amenities.

Some events and participants scheduled to appear at the event are subject to change without notice. NASA is not responsible for loss or damage incurred as a result of attending. NASA, moreover, is not responsible for loss or damage incurred if the event is canceled with limited or no notice. Please plan accordingly.

IMPORTANT: To be admitted, you will need to provide one form of unexpired government-issued identification. This identification must match the name provided on the registration. Those without proper identification cannot be admitted. For a complete list of acceptable forms of ID, please visit: http://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/atoms/files/i-9_poster_acceptable_documents_2014_04_23.pdf

Q. Can I register if I am not a U.S. citizen?

A. Because of the security deadlines, registration is limited to U.S. citizens. If you have a valid permanent resident card, you will be processed as a U.S. citizen. Those who are selected will need to complete an additional registration step to receive clearance to enter the secure areas. To be admitted, you will need to show two government-issued identifications (one with a photo) that match the name provided on the registration. Those without proper identification cannot be admitted.

All registrants must be at least 18 years old.

Q. Does my registration include a guest?

A. Because of space limitations, you may not bring a guest. Each registration provides a place for one person only (you) and is non-transferable. Each individual wishing to attend must register separately.

Q. What if I cannot attend in-person?

A. If you cannot attend in person, you should not register for the NASA Social. You can follow the conversation using the #NASASocial hashtag. If you cannot make this NASA Social, don’t despair; NASA is planning others in the near future at various locations. Check back on http://www.nasa.gov/social for updates.

Q. When will I know if I am selected?

A. After registrations have been received and processed, an email with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to those selected. We expect to send notifications on or around December 11, 2019.

Q. What if the event changes?

A. If the event date changes, attendees will be notified via email. NASA Social attendees are responsible for any additional costs they incur related to any schedule changes. We strongly encourage participants to make travel arrangements that are refundable and/or flexible.

Q. Does registration for and/or attendance at the NASA Social qualify me for media accreditation?

A. No, your registration and/or attendance does not qualify you for news media credentials now or in the future.