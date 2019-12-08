Headlines – December 7, 2019

News

U.S. officials say Trump administration weighing 14,000 more troops for Mideast, but Pentagon says reporting is ‘wrong’-

The Trump administration is considering a significant expansion of the U.S. military footprint in the Middle East to counter Iran, including dozens more ships, other military hardware and as many as 14,000 additional troops, U.S. officials said. But the Pentagon said after publication that the Wall Street Journal’s reporting was “wrong.”



Trump to seek $250M in new lethal aid to Ukraine-

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek at least another $250 million in security aid for Ukraine in his 2020 budget request to Congress, including lethal Javelin anti-tank weapons, according to a senior Pentagon official.





Business

Cubic seeks 2020 contract to integrate the F-35 with a cutting-edge training tool-

In a war against Russia or China, U.S. fighter pilots could have to contend against fifth-generation fighters, drone swarms and layers of integrated air defenses. How can the U.S. military train pilots to handle those highly advanced threats without breaking the bank?



U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says-

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.



Five takeaways: U.S. Navy’s new top officer issues his orders-

The U.S. Navy’s top officer released his first planning guidance Dec. 4, the first major document released since ascending to the office earlier this year.



Multinational MEUs? Why U.S., Spanish Marines are storming beaches in Ibiza-

On a sunny day in early November a platoon of U.S. Marines alongside a battalion of Spanish Infanteria de Marina launched from a Spanish amphibious ship and stormed a beach at Ibiza, Spain, while local schoolchildren and other spectators watched.



HII awarded $11.5M for further repairs on USS Gerald R. Ford-

Hungtington Ingalls of Newport News, Va., was awarded an $11.5 million contract for further repairs on the troubled USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier.





Veterans

Veterans launch association, workshop to get more vets in newsrooms-

Approximately 1 percent of those who work in U.S. media are post-9/11 veterans, U.S. Census data shows. But two military veterans who are now seasoned journalists want to change that.



These maps can help you figure out your burn pit exposure risk-

Though the Pentagon has acknowledged the risks posed by breathing fumes from burn pits used to dispose of trash downrange, it can be difficult for service members and veterans to get care based on the time they spent around them.



New technology can help wounded and ill veterans regrow skin-

Two skin regeneration products going to market this month may help wounded veterans heal faster and prevent limb-threatening diabetic ulcers.



U.S. Postal Service issues ‘Healing PTSD’ stamp to raise funds for veterans-

The United States Postal Service is taking action to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with the release of a new commemorative stamp.