A young boy poses with a tea light during the Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary event, at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg Dec. 13, 2019. The luminary gives service members and civilians the opportunity to display the enduring commitment to remembering the fallen by placing tea lights at each of the headstones.





Battle of the Bulge veteran George McCalpin shows his gratitude to fallen soldiers with a yellow rose during the Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary event at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg Dec. 13, 2019.





U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew McCabe, motor transport operator, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team walks alongside headstones of fallen soldiers during the Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary event at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg Dec. 13, 2019.





The sun sets during the Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary event at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg Dec. 13, 2019.





A headstone is illuminated by camera flash during the Luxembourg American Cemetery Luminary event at Luxembourg American Cemetery, Luxembourg Dec. 13, 2019.