Headlines – December 23, 2019

News

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan-

A U.S. service member was killed during combat operations Dec. 23 in Afghanistan, according to military officials.



U.S. troops have not ‘died in vain’ in Afghanistan, Joint Chiefs chairman says-

The top U.S. military leader on Friday pushed back against recent reports and criticisms that American military and government leaders deceived the public about the state of the war in Afghanistan.



South Korea, U.S. commandos practice raiding enemy facility as North Korea tensions rise-

South Korean and U.S. special forces troops recently conducted drills simulating the infiltration of an enemy facility, U.S. military photos seen by Reuters on Dec. 23 show, as tensions with North Korea ratchet up ahead of a year-end deadline.





Business

Lockheed inks $2 billion contract for Saudi frigate-

The Navy announced Dec. 20 that Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.96 billion contract to build four multi-mission surface combatants for Saudi Arabia.



Eyeing DOD biz, Inmarsat buys airborne terminals-

With an eye on increased DOD interest in commercial satcom, Inmarsat Government is buying airborne terminals for use with its Global Xpress network from Israeli firm Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.



Boeing nabs $1.5B contract to support Apache helicopters overseas-

Boeing received a $1.5 billion contract to provide support services for Apache helicopters through the Foreign Military Sales program, according to the Pentagon.



KC-46A Pegasus tanker completes first flight around the world-

The U.S. Air Force said Dec. 19 that the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker has finished its first flight around the world.





Defense

Space Force is officially the sixth military branch. Here’s what that means-

Air Force officials on Dec. 20 told reporters that people are clamoring for information on how to join the military’s latest branch. The short answer is, they’re going to have to wait a while.



Pentagon exodus extends ‘concerning,’ ‘baffling’ trend of acting officials in key roles-

The Pentagon has seen an exodus of top officials this month, prompting concerns from lawmakers and experts alike as the Defense Department struggles to fill roles ahead of a contentious election year that will leave little room for staffing critical jobs.



Army proposes new training to replace combat lifesaver course-

A new first-response training that would teach service members how to provide time-sensitive medical care in the field is being tested and is expected to go for Pentagon review later this month, the Army announced this month.



Amid a heated aircraft carrier debate, U.S. Navy sees funding slashed for a next-generation fighter-

As questions continue to swirl about the vulnerability and reach of aircraft carriers, Congress has gutted funding for the U.S. Navy’s research effort into a next-generation fighter to replace the relatively limited range F/A-18 Super Hornet, an effort experts say could decide the continued relevance of the aircraft carrier in the 21st century.



U.S. Navy gets its large unmanned surface vessels in 2020 with strings attached-

The U.S. Navy will get its two Large Unmanned Surface Vessels in 2020 after all, but lawmakers want the service to proceed with caution.



Navy to slash 24 ships in 2021 plan, bolster unmanned effort-

The Navy will buy a dozen fewer ships, slash its shipbuilding budget, and possibly decommission 12 more hulls over the next four years as part of a bold cost-cutting proposal submitted to the White House for its fiscal 2021 budget.



White House presses Navy to stick with Trump’s 355-ship target-

The White House budget office is pressing the Navy to stick to a campaign pledge by Donald Trump to work toward fielding a fleet of more than 350 ships after its initial proposal for the next fiscal year fell short.



KC-46 is back to carrying cargo and passengers-

After a three month ban on carrying cargo and passengers, the first KC-46 tanker has received new cargo locks that will allow flight restrictions to be removed, the U.S. Air Force announced Dec. 20.





Veterans

For-profit college’s access to veteran education benefits the focus of new investigation-

Included in the new federal budget bill adopted by Congress this week is the latest attempt by lawmakers to grapple with the issue of how much access for-profit colleges should have to veterans’ education benefits.



Lawmakers worry VA secretary will ‘violate the law’ with workforce plans-

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ plans to implement workforce practices in line with three workforce executive orders issued by President Donald Trump in May 2018 may violate the intent of Congress in establishing civil service law, a group of 70 lawmakers have warned.