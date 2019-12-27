Headlines – December 27, 2019

Advertisement

News

Pentagon ordered to add blast exposure to troops’ medical histories-

Congress has directed the Pentagon to document troops’ blast exposures in combat and training and include the information in their medical histories to help determine whether they are eligible for treatment and service-connected benefits.



Black Sea patrols have remained consistent under Trump-

U.S. Navy patrols to the Black Sea have remained consistent over the last several years despite testimony during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings that he ordered the maneuvers be canceled.



Russia takes over base left by U.S. forces near Syria’s Raqqa: TASS-

Russian military police have taken control of a base near the Syrian city of Raqqa that was controlled by U.S. forces until a few days ago, the TASS news agency reported on Dec. 26.





Business

Ukraine to buy more U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile systems-

Ukraine will purchase a second consignment of U.S. Javelin anti-tank missiles and launch units, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Dec. 26.



Boeing awarded $400M contract for B-1, B-52 engineering services-

Boeing has been awarded a $400 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for engineering work on two of the United States’ three strategic bomber aircraft.





Defense

Results of scientific inquiry into malaria drugs used by US troops expected in March-

A scientific panel plans to publish next year the results of year-long study of anti-malarial drugs used by U.S. troops and other federal workers, a review greatly anticipated by former service members and Peace Corps volunteers who say their debilitating mental and physical health symptoms were caused by mefloquine, a once-a-week malaria preventive issued to thousands who served overseas.



New law will keep Guantanamo Bay detention facility open at least another year-

The detention facility for war on terror suspects at the Navy’s base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, will remain in place for at least another year and prisoner transfers to the U.S. will remain prohibited under the fiscal 2020 defense policy bill, signed into law Dec. 22 by President Donald Trump.



New for 2020: A few big, new Army training exercises are coming-

The Army is gearing up for some new exercises.



Pentagon proposal cuts an FFG(X), an attack submarine out of the budget-

A small but potentially significant change in the Pentagon’s five-year budget projection slows down the buying profile for the U.S. Navy’s new frigate, which is expected to be awarded in 2020, according to a memo from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to the Department of Defense obtained by Defense News.



This tiny transport aircraft is getting a makeover-

The U.S. Air Force is set to complete a major upgrade of its C-21 fleet in 2020, officials told Defense News.





Veterans

As Veterans Affairs mental health services increase, veteran homelessness decreases-

A Marine Corps veteran is crediting the decline in veteran homelessness to an increase in the Veterans Affairs’ budget and mental health services.