Air Force to solicit 75th birthday theme ideas

In preparation for its 75th anniversary, Sept. 18, 2022, the Air Force is soliciting birthday theme ideas from Total Force Airmen and civilians. Every year in September, the Department of the Air Force dedicates a theme to celebrate the Air Force’s birthday.

Some of the past themes include, “Frontiers of Blue … This is 72!”, ”Focusing on heritage, warfighting capability and innovation,” “American Airman … Wingman, Leader, Warrior,” and “Breaking Barriers!”

Concepts for the 75th birthday theme should consider inclusiveness of multi-domain operations, capture Airmen’s innovation and reflect the Air Force’s heritage over the last 75 years. Considered themes should be short, concise, catchy and memorable (e.g. the 70th anniversary theme was “Breaking Barriers”). Submissions must also be in good taste.

All submissions and voting will take place through the IdeaScale website at https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/a/ideas/recent/campaigns/101. The submission and voting timeline is as follows:

* The competition submission period will be from Jan. 6-31, 2020.

* The voting window will be from Feb. 24-March 6, 2020.

The best qualified submissions will be considered and sent to the chief of staff of the Air Force, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, the Air Force director of staff and the chief master sergeant of the Air Force for the final decision.

The winner will be announced around April 1, 2020.

The winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in September 2020, to attend the 75th Air Force birthday celebration and meet the CSAF and CMSAF.

Airmen and civilians with ideas should submit them online at https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/a/ideas/recent/campaigns/101, when the submission window opens.