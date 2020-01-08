Headlines – January 8, 2020

Advertisement

News

No U.S. casualties in Iran missile strike, preliminary reports say-

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, but preliminary reports suggest there are no U.S. casualties yet, two sources with direct knowledge of actions on the ground told Military Times late Jan. 7.



Esper doubles down on no withdrawal from Iraq, but here’s how it could unfold-

When President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria in October reports from the battlefield came streaming in of coalition bases folding overnight, vehicles being destroyed and bases being bombed as American forces tried to hightail it out.



Britain puts Middle East forces on high alert as U.S., Iran trade threats-

Britain has put its forces in the Middle East on standby to assist “if the need arises,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told lawmakers.



Germany, other NATO allies move soldiers out of central Iraq-

Some NATO allies are pulling their militaries out of Iraq because of security concerns, a move that comes after the alliance suspended a mission to train Iraqi forces.





Business

$100M contract awarded to upgrade special ops comms-

U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies a $100 million contract to upgrade about 550 satellite ground stations that support military command, control and communications, according to a Jan. 6 news release.



Ace Electronics nabs $64.4M for Tomahawk control system upgrades-

Ace Electronics received a five-year, $64.4 million contract for an upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System for the Navy, the Pentagon has announced.





Defense

How U.S. troops are preparing for the worst in the Middle East-

The Pentagon has directed about 4,500 troops to the region atop the roughly 50,000 already there as tensions rise with Iran. They are reinforcing their outposts, bases and airfields.



Estimated $380 billion needed to maintain Navy, Marine Corps aviation fleet in the future-

The Depart of the Navy will need $380 billion over the next three decades to maintain the size of its current aviation fleet, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report.



U.S. Air Force finally has a Space Force, and now some of its bases could be getting new names-

“We do have a plan to rename the principal Air Force bases that house space units to be space bases,” Raymond said.





Veterans

New interactive map helps ‘blue water’ Vietnam veterans locate ship positions-

A new interactive map could help ill Vietnam veterans who served on U.S. ships during the war determine whether they could be eligible for Agent Orange-related benefits.



Study results on new Agent Orange diseases not expected until ‘late 2020’ says VA secretary-

The day President Donald Trump signed a funding bill including a provision ordering VA to announce its plans to add four conditions to the list of Agent Orange-linked diseases within 30 days, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said the decision wasn’t likely to come until at least “late 2020.”