Headlines – January 27, 2020

News

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, one inside U.S. Embassy walls-

Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Jan. 26 without causing any injuries or serious damages, a statement from U.S. Joint Operations Command said.



34 troops suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iranian rocket attack according to Pentagon update-

Nearly three dozen U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following a Jan. 7 missile barrage on an Iraqi base housing coalition forces.





Business

Lockheed adds Dunford, former top U.S. military officer, to board-

Lockheed Martin has added Joe Dunford, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to its board of directors, the company announced Jan. 24.



British Defence Ministry reveals why a drone program now costs $427M extra-

The British Defence Ministry’s top civilian has identified in a letter to lawmakers the reasons why a drone acquisition program has experienced a near 40 percent hike in costs.



Army picks 6 to work on autoloader for extended-range cannon-

The Army has picked six companies to work on concepts and designs for an autoloader for the service’s future Extended-Range Cannon Artillery program currently under development, according to a Jan. 24 Army Futures Command statement.





Defense

From long-range fires to countering drones, the Army looks to link weapons systems across the force-

Right now, a forward deployed brigade has what it needs to target threats and see what’s coming in its immediate battlespace.



Navy is making big changes to the way it plans for future ships-

The Navy and Marine Corps need to be a bit more short-sighted when assessing how many ships they need, the acting Navy secretary said this week.



First Marine Corps F-35C hits the fleet in California-

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing has received the first Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II — the carrier-focused variant of America’s most advanced fighter.





Veterans

Veterans group demands apology from Trump over comments on brain injuries-

A prominent veterans advocacy group is asking President Trump for an apology over his remarks on injuries suffered by U.S. troops stationed at a military base in Iraq that was hit by Iranian airstrikes earlier this month.









