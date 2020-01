Advertisement

The AV Blue Star Mothers will pack care packages for U.S. troops Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Set-up starts at 11 a.m., Jan. 31, and packing starts at 8 a.m., Feb. 1.

Both days are at the AV Fairgrounds, Gate 3, in the Harley Davidson Building.

Volunteers are needed to help pack the care packages. The Saturday event will feature a potluck lunch. Please text Sylvia at 661-212-7607 and let her know what dish you plan on bringing.