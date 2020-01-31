LA County Air Show is looking for more volunteers

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Air Show “Aerospace Valley USA®” presented by Lockheed Martin will hold a volunteer information meeting at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 6.

The meeting will be at the Learn 4 Life facility, 177 Holston Ave., in Lancaster.

“Our dedicated volunteers are the core foundation of our show,” said Betty Evans, volunteer manager. “We would not be able to do it without them. We have about 50 percent of the volunteers needed to make the show a success!”

“Volunteering gives you a sense of accomplishment,” she continued. “You may even meet new friends!”

The volunteer application is available at lacountyairshow.com.

The Los Angeles County Airshow is considered to be one of the nation’s premier Air Shows.

Headlining this year’s show will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels who will perform both days — March 21 and March 22.

In addition to the Blue Angels, this year’s schedule includes the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the Lightning Formation Team, Tora, Tora, Tora, and a full schedule of world-renowned aerobatic performers from all over the country.

In addition to the attractions in the sky, the Los Angeles County Air Show is home to an impressive, interactive STEM exhibition, believed to be one of the largest expo of any air show, extensive static displays, and an iconic aeronautical historical panel Heroes and Legends and so much more.

For more information on the Los Angeles County Air Show, “Aerospace Valley USA®”, STEM Expo, and presale tickets, visit to www.lacountyairshow.com. The public can also follow the Los Angeles County Air Show on Facebook, Twitter @LACountyAirShow and Instagram and SnapChat for updates and announcements.