Museum Foundation introduces new trustee

The Flight Test Museum Foundation added a few new trustees in 2019 and never got a chance to introduce them.

On Jan. 28, the foundation introduced Steve Knight as one of the new trustees.

Knight has a special connection to the Flight Test Museum Foundation because his father, Pete Knight, was the very first chairman of the Board of Directors of the foundation.

As a U.S. Army veteran, 18-year veteran with the LAPD, and proven leader on the local, statewide and national level, Knight has helped to keep families and neighborhoods safe, increase job opportunities for all residents and protect the rights and principles cherished by those for which he provides a voice.

Knight represented the California’s 25th Congressional District from 2015-2018, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Simi Valleys. He was vice chair of the Subcommittee on Energy and was a member on the House Armed Services, Small Business, and Science Space and Technology committee.