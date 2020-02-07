Headlines – February 5, 2020

Advertisement

News

Russian Submarine Activity Has Picked Up in Atlantic, Navy 3-Star Says-

U.S. ships leaving the East Coast must now consider the Atlantic Ocean a contested battlespace, a Navy three-star said this week, as Russian activity continues to pick up just off the American coast.



As Coronavirus Spreads, China’s Military Is Largely MIA-

The PLA’s anemic participation is odd given its past performance, planning, and pronouncements.



Navy issues new rules on foreign military students and firearms-

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly released new guidance late last week that will prohibit foreign military students training in the United States from owning personal firearms.



Pentagon adds to list of bases that can house passengers quarantined for coronavirus-

The Pentagon has identified military installations that can provide housing for quarantined passengers traveling to the U.S. through 11 major airports screening for the coronavirus from China.





Business

5G could bring new speed to military operations-

If the U.S. military introduced a fifth generation network in to its C4ISR systems, decision-making in high profile military operations would improve because critical information would arrive faster.





Defense

The Pentagon’s weapons tester has concerns about the F-35’s new software development process-

The Pentagon is banking on agile software development to keep the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter capable of evolving to beat looming threats, but a new report questions the department’s ability to keep on top of continual software updates.



Army wades back into effort to replace Bradley vehicle-

The Army is wading back into an effort to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle with the release of a market survey on Feb. 7, tapping industry for ideas on what a future Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) might look like.



The Only Sensible Iran Strategy Is Containment-

The most effective plan against the Islamic Republic has always been the most obvious—and the one nobody in Washington seems willing to try.



SecDef Eyeing Moving Billions By Eliminating Offices, Legacy Systems-

The Pentagon is about to pitch Congress on a plan to move $5.7 billion from legacy programs to new modernization efforts. Some offices are going to feel some pain.



New cybersecurity system protects networks with LIDAR – no, not that LiDAR-

When it comes to identifying early cyber threats, it’s important to have laser-like precision. Mapping out a threat environment can be done with a range of approaches, and a team of researchers from Purdue University created a new system for just such applications.



US Army Wants to See Through Walls—and ID People on the Other Side-

People can’t see through walls but the Army wants to pioneer next-level technology that will help soldiers do exactly that—with the added bonus of instantaneously offering advanced, penetrating insights that go far beyond what meets the eye.



Air Force wasted $17M on unneeded, never-delivered weather sensors for Reaper drone, IG finds-

Over an seven-year period, the Air Force paid $17.7 million to a company to improve the MQ-9 Reaper’s ability to measure weather data, except no such weather support capabilities were ever delivered



What electronic warfare can learn from a wagon full of smartphones-

A single red wagon, hand pulled down the middle of a lightly traveled street, is an odd delivery mechanism for an electronic warfare attack.





Space and Technology

Space Coast Air Force Sites to Change Names to ‘Space Force’ Within 30 Days-

Two Air Force installations in on Central Florida’s Space Coast will soon bear the Space Force name



NASA brings Voyager 2 fully back online, 11.5 billion miles from Earth-

In an incredible feat of remote engineering, NASA has fixed one of the most intrepid explorers in human history. Voyager 2, currently some 11.5 billion miles from Earth, is back online and resuming its mission to collect scientific data



The Space Force Of 1 Needs Hill Help To Grow-

The newest branch of the armed services has just one member: Gen. Jay Raymond, the Space Force chief. Making him less lonely will take some heavy legislative lifting.



Elon Musk’s Tesla still orbits the sun, two years after SpaceX launch-

Where is the Roadster today? We’ve got a pretty good guess.



What Do You Call the Troops of the US Space Force?-

There are soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. But what do you call members of the U.S. Space Force?





Veterans

More Than 3 Dozen Military Hospitals to Stop Treating Retirees, Families, Memo Shows-

Military families and retirees receiving care through 38 military hospitals nationwide will soon be forced to go off-base instead, and some pharmacies at those hospitals will stop providing drugs to those not on active duty.



U.S. Citizen Kidnapped By Taliban Group in Afghanistan-

An American contractor was captured by Taliban-aligned militants in Afghanistan last week, triggering a country-wide recovery effort. Mark R. Frerichs of Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped last Friday in Khost, a province located in the southeastern part of the country









