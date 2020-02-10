Headlines – February 10, 2020

Advertisement

News

Pentagon identifies two soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack-

The Pentagon has released the identities of a Green Beret and a former Ranger turned cryptologic linguist killed in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, on Feb. 8.





Business

Spain seen joining Greece, France, Italy on European Patrol Corvette program-

Plans by Italy and France to win European Union funding for the construction of a new corvette have been boosted as Spain looks set to follow Greece and sign up to the program.



Bell-Boeing delivers first CMV-22B to Navy for COD mission-

The first of a new generation of carrier onboard delivery aircraft delivered to the Navy, the service announced on Feb. 7.



SAIC looks to balance its government portfolio with Unisys Federal buy-

Technology integrator SAIC announced Feb. 6 that the company intends to acquire Unisys Federal for $1.2 billion as part of its expansion of capabilities in defense and civilian government contracting.



SOCOM is eyeing a fleet of light attack aircraft for ‘armed overwatch’-

U.S. Special Operations Command is looking to pick up 75 light attack aircraft to conduct “armed overwatch” missions in conjunction with ground forces, according to new solicitation.





Defense

Former interpreters laud court ruling to accelerate special visa decisions-

For thousands of Afghan and Iraqi nationals who served as interpreters with the U.S. military, visa applications to gain permanent legal residence in the United States have languished in legal limbo for years. Now there may be help on the way, in the form of a court ruling.



How Pentagon found $6.5 billion in savings in 2019-

Internal reforms to processes and the sale of “obsolete” military equipment helped the Pentagon find $6.5 billion in validated savings in fiscal year 2019, the department’s chief management officer has revealed.



Pentagon’s $705 billion budget boosts nuclear weapons funding-

The Pentagon’s $705.4 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year would boost funding for nuclear weapons systems including intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and F-35 jets as well as providing more money for emerging technology research and the Space Force.



Army wades back into effort to replace Bradley vehicle-

The Army is wading back into an effort to replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle with the release of a market survey on Feb. 7, tapping industry for ideas on what a future Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) might look like.



U.S. Navy’s vaunted deployment plan is showing cracks everywhere-

Six years after the U.S. Navy rolled out its “Optimized Fleet Response Plan” for manning, training and deploying its ships over a 36-month cycle, many of the key promises have failed to materialize, according to public statements from Navy officials and experts.



Navy sets date for crucial hypersonic weapons flight test-

The U.S. Navy’s top leader has determined that 2020 will be the year to get ahead in hypersonic weapons development, with a crucial flight test scheduled for later this year.



Experts say Navy has ‘no foreseeable solution’ to build a 355-ship fleet-

Expect the White House’s Fiscal Year 2021 defense funding request to include an unrealistic expectation for the Navy to build a 355-ship fleet, according to a panel of budget experts.



U.S. Navy’s ship spending plan cut by $4 billion in Trump budget-

The U.S. Navy is requesting about $4 billion less for new ships in President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget than it received in the current year, a move that’s likely to set off a battle with the service’s advocates in Congress from Mississippi to Maine.



Air Force wasted $17M on unneeded, never-delivered weather sensors for Reaper drone, IG finds-

Over an seven-year period, the Air Force paid $17.7 million to a company to improve the MQ-9 Reaper’s ability to measure weather data, which it thought could have helped it track how fast ice is building up on its wings in-flight and avoid crashes.



F-22 stealth fighters make history with extreme cold-weather remote refueling-

Pilots typically never like to see an aircraft’s fuel gauge tick down to almost empty — especially if they are flying one of the most expensive fifth-generation stealth fighters in the world.





Veterans

More than 3 dozen military hospitals to stop treating retirees, families, memo shows-

Military families and retirees receiving care through 38 military hospitals nationwide will soon be forced to go off-base instead, and some pharmacies at those hospitals will stop providing drugs to those not on active duty, Military.com has learned.



Sudden firing of top VA official raises questions about leadership stability-

Individuals close to a top Veterans Affairs official abruptly fired by Secretary Robert Wilkie this week are disputing department leaders’ assertions that the move was a mundane business decision, instead characterizing it as a surprise attack on a well-respected administrator.