Plant 42 security forces now officially part of Team Edwards

Team Edwards welcomed its newest members during an activation ceremony for Detachment 1, 412th Security Forces Squadron at the 412th Test Wing Operation Location Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020.

The detachment’s guidon was unfurled and the appointment of leadership from Lt. Col. Joseph Bincarousky to Capt. Daniel Parsons signified the unit’s official activation as a member of the 412th Security Forces Squadron.

“Most presiding officers and assumption of command ceremonies convey authority upon individuals newly arrived to a unit; often without the benefit of previous personal knowledge or working relationships,” said Bincarousky, 412th SFS commander. “Having had the pleasure of getting to know Capt. Parsons and working with him over the last seven months, I’m all the more imbued with a certain confidence the he will excel in this responsibility the Air Force has bestowed upon him.”

The activation of the detachment now means that the almost 100 personnel assigned to it, is now officially a member of the 412th SFS, headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Detachment 1 is responsible for the defense of the Air Force’s only government-owned, contractor-operated industrial preparedness facility.

Plant 42 is a $4.4 billion enterprise supporting more than 8,000 contractors and government employees and spans more than 5,700 acres. The historic plant is intertwined with many of Air Force’s flight history including the first flight of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and providing service and maintenance for the SR-71 Blackbird and U2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

“Today marks a very special day in the history of our organization. Many changes have occurred here at Plant 42,” Parsons said. “Although the stand-up of the detachment may not have a visibly drastic change to our day-to-day operations; it is significant in helping us solidify our identity as an organization in a family of Defenders.”

During the ceremony, Bincarousky charged his new detachment commander with taking care of his Airmen and civilians during the ceremony.

“Take care of the proud Plant Defenders and continue moving this operation in the direction it needs to go,” Bincarousky said. “I look forward to forging an amazing, mutually beneficial relationship; and seeing through the vision that led to this history today.”