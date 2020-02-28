Northrop Grumman awarded $110 million for AF Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman has announced that it received a $110 million production order from the U.S. Air Force late last year for FMU-167/B, also known as the Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze.

The Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze is an all-electronic, cockpit programmable, intelligent fuze capable of destroying deeply buried and targets. It provides multiple delay arming and detonation times, as well as a void-sensing capability, which allows for precision activation of the fuze.

“Northrop Grumman’s Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze takes the guesswork out of understanding the timing required to reach the target,” said Pat Nolan, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman. “We continue to make investments in sophisticated fuzes to help ensure U.S. warfighters and our allies are equipped with the best tools to complete their missions.”

Throughout its rigorous testing, the Hard Target Void Sensing Fuze has continuously demonstrated exceptional survivability, reliability and accuracy of detonation in penetrating weapons.