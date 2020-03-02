Headlines – March 2, 2020

Advertisement

News

All U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan in 14 months if Taliban meets commitments of peace deal-

The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.



Pentagon chief gives go-ahead to begin troop drawdown in Afghanistan-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on March 2 said he has given the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan his approval to begin removing American forces from the country.



Afghan peace deal hits first snag over Taliban prisoner releases-

Afghanistan’s president said March 1 that he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with a timetable for a speedy prisoner release laid out just a day earlier in a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.





Business

U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) could be awarded sooner than expected-

The U..S Navy’s next-generation frigate could be awarded within the next few months, earlier than expected, the service’s top civilian said Feb. 28.



French defense firms fête formidable profits in 2019-

France’s major defense companies are looking back at a strong 2019, thanks to a combination of exceptional contracts and the country’s overall healthy economy, executives said this week.



Germany picks its lead vendor for European tactical radio program-

The German defense ministry has designated radio specialist Rohde und Schwarz as the national lead toward the development of a tactical radio for European land forces.





Defense

Philippines, U.S. seek new military deal to replace old pact-

The Philippines and the U.S. are considering a new military pact similar to the Visiting Forces Agreement which President Rodrigo Duterte ordered terminated.



SpaceX’s founder tells US Air Force the era of fighter jets is ending-

Billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk is known for pioneering disruptive technologies like reusable rocket ships and electronic cars, but during an appearance Feb. 28 at a conference on the U.S. Air Force, he was disruptive for other reasons.



Air Force to ask Hill for new space acquisition powers: Thompson-

The Air Force is poised to begin reorganization of how it will transform space acquisition at the end of March and that will require legal changes only Congress can make, says Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson.



Strategic Command boss warns of nuclear ‘point of no return’-

An aggressive modernization of the U.S. nuclear arsenal must be funded by Congress in the coming years, or the Department of Defense risks losing its strategic capabilities in the long term, a top American general warned March 27.



Army ramps up funding for laser shield, Hypersonic Sword-

With adversaries amassing long-range precision weapons, the Army is asking Congress for more than $1 billion in 2021 to develop hypersonic missiles for offense and missile-killing lasers for defense. Hypersonics funding is up 86 percent from last year and high energy lasers soared a stunning 209 percent.



Convoy across the Atlantic will test delivery of equipment to Europe-

As soldiers begin arriving in Europe for the massive Defender-Europe 20 exercise, a convoy of Navy, Military Sealift Command and merchant ships are testing the movement of Army equipment across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time since before the end of the Cold War.



SecDef Esper seeks detente with HASC; new Navy plan this summer-

A day after a heated meeting between House lawmakers and the Pentagon’s top leadership on Feb. 26, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sent a letter offering an olive branch of sorts, calling the Armed Services Committee “a critical partner” in building the budget and providing details on how the Navy will modernize.



Air Force general: Two-bomber fleet is the future-

The future of the Air Force’s bomber fleet will be the B-21 Raider, now under development, and a heavily modified version of the Cold War-era B-52 Stratofortress, Lt. Gen. David Nahom, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, told lawmakers on Feb. 27.



Marines select a brand new rifle optic with $64M contract-

The Corps will shell out $64 million to the Michigan-based Trijicon company to supply Marines with the latest rifle scope.





Veterans

Thousands locked out of Pentagon, VA benefits websites-

The Defense Manpower Data Center logon system that provides millions of troops, military retirees, veterans and family members access to Defense and Veterans Affairs Departments medical and ID card information, pay records and benefits has been down for at least two days, frustrating users trying to obtain personal information or take care of business with the federal government.



After delay, VA sets new timeline for electronic health record pilot program-

The Department of Veterans Affairs has delayed deploying its new electronic health record (EHR) pilot until this July, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie told Congress on Feb. 27.