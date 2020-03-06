Headlines – March 6, 2020

Advertisement

News

Afghanistan violence must ease for peace deal with Taliban to advance, Pompeo says-

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said he had a “very good talk” with a Taliban leader and insisted the militants want to end the violence, a U.S. military drone targeted the group in retaliation for an uptick in attacks against Afghan forces.



International court approves investigation into Taliban, Afghan forces, U.S. military war crimes-

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light March 5 for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and U.S. military and CIA personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity.



AFRICOM recovered Hellfire missile lost in Niger drone crash-

U.S. Africa Command says it recovered a Hellfire missile that was armed on an MQ-1 drone that crashed near Agadez, Niger, on Feb. 29.





Business

U.S. Air Force gets ready for decision on commercial aerial-refueling services-

The U.S. Air Force will know by the end of this month whether it will kick-start a competition for aerial-refueling services, the head of Air Mobility Command told Defense News.



Iron Dome doesn’t work for Army: Gen. Murray-

The Israeli-made Iron Dome can’t share targeting data with existing U.S. radars, launchers, and command posts over the service’s new IBCS network. That drastically limits the combat value of the two Iron Dome batteries that Congress effectively compelled a reluctant Army to buy last year.



U.S.-Israeli anti-missile drill aborted over coronavirus fears-

U.S. and Israeli officials have abruptly stopped a joint exercise due to fears over the spread of a new coronavirus sweeping the globe, U.S. European Command announced March 5.



New Army approach on Bradley replacement: ‘Lower the bar’ for companies to compete-

Army modernization leaders faced tough questions Thursday from lawmakers who worry that the decision to restart the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle effort has destroyed the trust of defense firms that have already invested millions in the Bradley fighting vehicle replacement.





Defense

Esper says new virus won’t prevent military operations-

The U.S. military and its warfighting command centers in the Pentagon are prepared to continue operations even if there is a local outbreak of the new coronavirus, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said March 5, as the department began finalizing its response plans.



Service surgeons general voice concern about military health care reforms-

Two of the military’s top doctors said the Pentagon’s effort to transform and reorganize the military health system is turning out to be a “complicated merger of four cultures” and “extremely difficult,” suggesting that the Defense Health Agency isn’t ready for some of the coming changes.



This pager-sized device may make it easier to diagnose TBI on the battlefield-

Troops may someday deploy wearing small devices to help determine their risk of developing a traumatic brain injury (TBI).



Beyond the Ford: Navy studies next-gen carriers-

The Navy is launching a deep dive into the future of its aircraft carrier fleet, Breaking Defense has learned, even as the Secretary of Defense, dissatisfied with current Navy plans, conducts his own assessment. The two studies clearly show the deepening concern over how China’s growing might and the Pentagon’s eroding budgets could affect the iconic, expensive supercarriers.



Here’s how much U.S. Navy saves by cutting the first 4 LCS more than a decade early-

The U.S. Navy’s top requirements officer said in testimony March 4 that other budget priorities have crowded out the first four littoral combat ships, leaving them on the cutting-room floor in 2021.



To combat China threat, U.S. Marine Corps declares ship-killing missile systems its top priority-

The Marine Corps is all in on fielding mobile anti-ship missiles in the Pacific to challenge China’s growing Navy, declaring it in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee’s seapower subcommittee to be its highest ground modernization priority.



Ship-sinking missile for Marines headed to test fire-

One of the main weapons that Marines need to stay in the future fight, an anti-ship missile, is scheduled for a test fire in June.



Here’s who will get the first chance to transfer into Space Force-

The U.S. Space Force is preparing to accept troops transferring from other services, officials told lawmakers this week. But some would-be Space Force professionals might have longer to wait than others.



Pentagon has relaunched its Space Command location search. Here’s why-

The future location of U.S. Space Command, and all its associated jobs and dollars, won’t be coming before the November election, thanks to a directive by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to relaunch the department’s search process.



Navy to make modest personnel contribution to Space Force, new space designator likely-

While some Navy personnel are helping the new Space Force take shape, the Navy’s contribution to the newest military branch will be small, a senior service official said.





Veterans

Will VA’s medical record overhaul face more delays?-

Lawmakers told Veterans Affairs officials March 5 they aren’t overly worried about the delay in the department’s new electronic health records roll out last month. But they are worried another setback could happen before the next deadline.



After years of failure to end the crisis, veteran suicide takes center stage on Capitol Hill-

After decades of well-intentioned efforts, Congress and the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs have failed to put a dent in the crisis of nearly 20 veterans dying by suicide every day, about one and a half times higher than the civilian suicide rate, according to the most recent federal statistics.



Vietnam, Gulf War vets get one step closer to new benefit-

Vietnam-era and other pre-9/11 veterans are one step closer to accessing a program designed to pay their spouses or other family support for in-home care even as rules tighten for who can enroll, as part of a highly anticipated proposed rule release from the Department of Veterans Affairs.